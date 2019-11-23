Norwegian Epic is in port today. 23-11-2019 G. ALOMAR

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol, Norwegian Star and Norwegian Epic who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

New Films this week -

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel. Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Duration 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen II RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.45/20.00/22.15

Frozen II FESTIVAL A Animation 12.30 (23/11 & 24/11); 19.00 (26/11)

Frozen II MAHON A Animation 17.30 (23/11) ; 18.10 (25/11)

Marriage Story (2019)

Plot summary Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Merritt Wever. Director Noah Baumbach. Duration 2 hours 16 minutes. Rated R. Category Comedy/Drama/Romance.

Marriage Story CINECIUTAT R Comedy/Drama 16.30/*19.00/**21.30 (* Not on Tues; **Not on Fri & Thurs)

One Piece: Stampede (2019)

Plot summary Pirates from around the world gather at the Pirates Expo to join the hunt for Gol D. Roger’s lost treasure. Starring Felecia Angelle, Major Attaway and Greg Ayres.

Director Takashi Otsuka. Duration 1 hour 41 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Animation/Action/Adventure.

One Piece: Stampede OCIMAX 16 Animation 18.00

Films still showing but please check for time changes -

Ford v Ferrari OCIMAX 7 Action 18.10

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20/*20.15 (*Not on Tues )

Ardara CINECIUTAT NR Drama 19.50 (Not Fri)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.20

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.00