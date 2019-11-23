Dr. Zhaska y La Banda Misterio perform in Palma this evening. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIka_1dOA3uYp4iA-JyShfQ Estudis IB3 Televisió, Els Entusiastes Junio 2018 07-06-2019 Youtube: Dr. Zhaska y La Banda Misterio

Today, November 23

FAIRS

Mancor de la Vall, Biniarrels Fira de Mancor. 10.00: Firing of rockets. Family circus workshop. Plaça Ajuntament. 11.00: Opening of the traditional and artisan market. 16.00: Planting of giants at Son Morro. 17.30: Procession of giants. 19.30: Parade by cavallets. 21.00: Glosadors. In the marquee. 23.00: Concert by Marga Rotger. Municipal theatre.

Sa Pobla, Fira de l’Arròs Pobler (Sa Pobla Rice Fair). 17.00: Opening of the fair. Local produce and food, Plaça Major; artisan market, Plaça Alexandre Ballester; book and collecting fair, Placeta Església; local associations, C. Major; various attractions, Plaça Mercat; vehicles and agricultural machinery, C. Mister Green. 17.15 / 18.30: Children’s entertainment. C. Major. 19.30 / 20.00: Karate, street dance. In front of the town hall.

Bunyola, Fira de Muntanya / Santa Catalina. 11.00: Procession by pipers. 11.30: Cookery contest. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12.00: “Sounding” by pipers. Placeta Sant Pere. 18.30: Bunyola School of Dance and two folk dance groups from the Basque Country. In the streets of the village. 20.30: Folk dance - Bunyola School of Dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

MUSIC

Alaro. Organ mornings at 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Cala Millor. 19.30: Morgana Jazz Quartet. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free (collection of tickets from 16.00).

Palma. 20.00: Dr. Zhaska & La Banda Misterio - psychophonic funk. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Tickets 17 euros. See video above.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Jorge Blass - illusionist. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

CINEMA

Palma. 11.00 CineCiutat Kids presents the screening of LIttle Prince in English at CineCiutat in Palma. Tickets 4 euros at the box office.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 11.00 and 15.00 “El jardí de les ments despertes” (The Garden of Spirited Minds) a place for babies between 0 to 12 months where the Serbian-Swedish, Dalija Acin, one of the artists most committed with the creative research on the little ones, has conceived this proposal to stimulate their sensory and movement perception, through short choreographies and performances. Each session lasts 3 hours. Price 8 euros. Again on Sunday November 24 at the same time. For babies from 0 to 12 months only.

Palma. 12.00, 16.00 and 18.00 music event for the family with teachers from the School of Music Ireneu Segarra at Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3) in Palma. Free. LImited places.

Palma. 18.00 children’s theatre with “El viaje de Ulisesat Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Tickets 12 euros.

Palma. 19.00 puppet show with “Mr Train” at Teatro Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5) in Palma. Reservations 971 727 166. Tickets 10 euros. Also on Sunday November 24.

Vilafranca. 20.00 “La fugida de Zanni” at Vilafranc’s Municipal Theatre. Tickets 5 euros. A show for children, youths and adults full of games, songs and dances. Tomorrow at 19.00 at Sala Delirioius in Palma. Tickets 12 euros.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. (Every day until 6 January; other sites for the Christmas Fair open on 27 November.)

Palma, 29th Christmas Market at Es Refugi. From 11.00 to 20.30 at the Culture Centre courtyard of La Misericordia (Pl. De l’hospital, 4) in Palma. There will be bar/restaurante, books, decoration items, antiques, children’s clothing, local products, designer clothing, accessories, furniture and tombola. Tickets at the door.

Palma, Anglican Church Christmas bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00 at The Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6 - Son Armadans) in Palma. There will be Father Christmas, live music, jewellery, toys, gifts, card games, bric-a-brac, Christmas cards and calendars, decorations, hand made gifts, toys and cards, books and CD’s, Christmas cakes and mince pies, jams and pickles, Christmas raffle, MC Izzy Newman, Christmas songs from the children of Centre Stage and Baleares International College. Info at 971 707 444 and 678 956 655.

Palma, Queen’s College Christmas Fair. Postponed until next Saturday 30 November.

Palma, Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. Today and Sunday 24 November from 11.00 to 20.00 at The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Swedish handicraft, Christmas decorations and cards, bread, cakes & Swedish ginger bread, cinnamon rolls, Swedish glass “Glögg” (hot wine), Textiles, candles, lotteries and tombola. All proceeds go to activities by the Swedish Church. Free entrance.

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). From 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Tomorrow, November 24

FAIRS

Sa Pobla, Fira de l’Arròs Pobler (Sa Pobla Rice Fair). From 09.00: Sunday market, C. Gran; local produce and food, Plaça Major; artisan market, Plaça Alexandre Ballester; book and collecting fair, Placeta Església; local associations, C. Major; various attractions, Plaça Mercat; vehicles and agricultural machinery, C. Mister Green; Vespas, Placeta Tren; classic cars, in the car park by the local police; animals’ exhibition, C. Fadrins; classic bikes, C. Asalto. 09.30: Making of Sa Pobla arròs brut, Plaça Major. 10.00: Equestrian display, Sa Fortalesa. 11.00: Family activities with pet dogs, tombola. By the police station; Sa Pobla Band School of Music. By the town hall. 11.15 / 12.30 / 17.30: Children’s entertainment, C. Major. 12.00: Taekwondo. By the town hall. 18.00: Modern and fitness dance. By the town hall. 19.00: Concert - Sa Pobla Choir and Band of Music. At the church.

Mancor de la Vall, Biniarrels Fira de Mancor. 08.30: Opening of the traditional and artisan market and gastronomy day. 09.30: Procession by pipers, drummers and whistlers. 11.00: Folk dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 12.00: Folk dance. Son Morro. 12.30: Dance by cavallets. Plaça Ajuntament. 13.00: Pipers, drummers and whistlers. Plaça Ajuntament. 16.00: Folk dance with Tramudança. Son Morro. 17.30: Valtukada batucada. 18.00: Rockets and fireworks. Son Morro.

Bunyola, Fira de Muntanya / Santa Catalina. 09.00: Opening of stalls in streets of the village. 11.30: Official opening with town hall dignitaries and pipers; 11.45: Batucada. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12.00: Basque Country folk dance group on the streets of the village. 18.00: Fair closes. 20.00: Bonfires for Santa Catalina

MUSIC

Alcudia. 19.30: Alcudia Band of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. www.auditorialcudia.net.

Bunyola. 18.30: Bunyola Festival of Music - Ars Musicae. At the church. Ten euros.

Esporles. Piano recital at 19.00 by Elvira Streva at the Casa des Poble organised by Associació Mà de Música. Works by Chopin, Beethoven, Prokofiev and Dallapiccola to be performed. Price voluntary donation.

Inca. At 19.30 Santa Cecilia concert by Unio Musical Inquera at Santo Domingo church in Inca.

Pollensa. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Alternatilla Jazz Band (Ricardo Toscana, alto sax; Toni Vaquer, piano; Marko Lohikari, double bass; Joao Lopes Pereira, drums). Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Ten euros. www.alternatilla.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Jorge Blass - illusionist. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Felanitx. Musical at 18.00 “Frozen, the musical” (version in Catalan) at Felantix Auditorium. Ticktes 12 euros. In advance at www.maxteatromusical.com.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. (Every day until 6 January; other sites for the Christmas Fair open on 27 November.)

Palma, Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. From 11.00 to 20.00 at The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Swedish handicraft, Christmas decorations and cards, bread, cakes & Swedish ginger bread, cinnamon rolls, Swedish glass “Glögg” (hot wine), Textiles, candles, lotteries and tombola. All proceeds go to activities by the Swedish Church. Free entrance.

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). From 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)