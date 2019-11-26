Christmas lights in Palma. 27-11-2018 J. AGUIRRE

Drivers beware, a raft of traffic restrictions will be in place in Palma between 5pm and 8pm this Thursday when the Christmas lights are turned on.

Passeig del Born, Avinguda de Jaume III, Avenida d’Antoni Maura, Carrer del Conquistador and Plaça de Cort and La Rambla will all be closed to traffic and buses 2, 3, 7, 15, 20 and 25 will be diverted to Passeig Mallorca and the Avenidas.

The official countdown begins at 7.30pm in Plaza de la Reina in Palma, tlhough there are 2 other countdowns that will be projected on to buildings at Plaza Joan Carles I and in Plaza de Cort.

For more information you can download the programme from Palma City Council here.

Don't forget you can join us for a Champagne Reception on Thursday from 5pm and then watch the lights being switched on at 7.30pm.