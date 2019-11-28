Events
Palma lights up for Christmas
Thousands of people came in to Palma tonight to watch the Christmas lights being switched on.
As usual the council organised entertainment throughout Palma and people were arriving from late this afternoon.
The main event, the switching on of the Christmas lights was at Plaça de la Reina at 7.30pm.
The Borne is always beautifully lit and was a popular place, packed with people from across the island, full of excitement and eager to get into the Christmas spirit.
The lights were turned on with Christmas Wishes from the ‘Angels Without Wings’ Association and at 8pm the famous Christmas crib was opened to the public in the Town Hall.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.