Christmas lights in Palma. 28-11-2019 MDB

Thousands of people came in to Palma tonight to watch the Christmas lights being switched on.

As usual the council organised entertainment throughout Palma and people were arriving from late this afternoon.

The main event, the switching on of the Christmas lights was at Plaça de la Reina at 7.30pm.

The Borne is always beautifully lit and was a popular place, packed with people from across the island, full of excitement and eager to get into the Christmas spirit.

The lights were turned on with Christmas Wishes from the ‘Angels Without Wings’ Association and at 8pm the famous Christmas crib was opened to the public in the Town Hall.