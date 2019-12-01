The plan is to encourage local families and visitors to walk along the beach, play sports and enjoy the restaurants in the area. 30-11-2019 Archivo

Traffic will be banned from the beach area between Spa 15 and Torrent dels Jueus in Playa de Palma every Sunday between 10am and 2pm from December 8 to February 23 according to the Association of Hoteliers.

Palma City Council, Palma Beach and the Municipal Institute of Sports backed the plan to pedestrianise the area for part of the day to encourage local families and visitors to walk along the beach, play sports and enjoy the restaurants in the area.

Several events are also being planned and the first event is a “Nordic Walking” day. Participants will depart from the Palma Aquarium at 10.30am on December 15.