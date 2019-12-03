The scene of the accident at Las Palmeras, Llucmajor, Majorca. 02-12-2019 ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

A motorcycle driver has been killed in a head on collision with a truck in Llucmajor.

The accident happened on the Ma-6014 near the Las Palmeras urbanisation in Llucmajor. The scooter reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a truck, which swerved and smashed into a stone wall.

Paramedics tried to revive the victim who was thrown from his scooter by the impact of the crash and had suffered serious injuries, but he died at the scene. He has been identified as Jerónimo Rigo Torres.

The truck driver was questioned by police and given a breathalyser for drugs and alcohol, which proved negative.

The road to Cap Blanc was closed in both directions for several hours after the accident.