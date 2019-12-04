More than 8,000 lightning stirkes. 04-12-2019 F. BAILON

Shares:

Extremely powerful storms raged across Majorca from late last night until dawn this morning.

More than 8,000 lightning strikes were recorded and booming thunderclaps were accompanied by torrential rain and howling winds.

96 litres per square metre of rain was recorded in Santa Maria and 90 in Alfàbia according to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET.

San Telm, Lluc, Soller and Deya were also completely saturated and emergency services were called to stem floods in Llucmajor, Cala Pi, Porreres, Campos and Palma.

A power cut left residents in sa Taulera and Son Dureta without electricity.

A flooding plan had already been activated for the Balearic Islands before the storms came but several areas are still under orange alert.

L'aigua baixa amb molta de força per les muntanyes de Valldemossa cap el port.



Molta precaució.@AEMET_Baleares @112IllesBalears @carreteresdeMca pic.twitter.com/RUwNclcCgs — RTVEBalears (@RTVEBalears) December 4, 2019