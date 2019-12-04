Weather
Powerful weather storm in Majorca
Extremely powerful storms raged across Majorca from late last night until dawn this morning.
Carreteras totalmente inundadas en Campos, Mallorca. Después de las fuertes tormentas de la noche. @tiempobrasero @AEMET_Baleares @UHmallorca @IB3noticies @A3Noticias @diariomallorca @EDirectoTVE @aquilatierratve @CronicaBalear_ #DANA #Tormenta #Mallorca pic.twitter.com/QOJooJIiJr— LEPAPLANESPOTTER (@PMIPLANESPOTTER) December 4, 2019
More than 8,000 lightning strikes were recorded and booming thunderclaps were accompanied by torrential rain and howling winds.
La #naturaleza más asombrosa! Secuencia rayo - trueno #tormenta Palma #Mallorca #storm pic.twitter.com/9x2bpoBP1B— MallorcaPassion (@MallorcaPassion) December 3, 2019
96 litres per square metre of rain was recorded in Santa Maria and 90 in Alfàbia according to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET.
San Telm, Lluc, Soller and Deya were also completely saturated and emergency services were called to stem floods in Llucmajor, Cala Pi, Porreres, Campos and Palma.
A power cut left residents in sa Taulera and Son Dureta without electricity.
A flooding plan had already been activated for the Balearic Islands before the storms came but several areas are still under orange alert.
L'aigua baixa amb molta de força per les muntanyes de Valldemossa cap el port.— RTVEBalears (@RTVEBalears) December 4, 2019
Molta precaució.@AEMET_Baleares @112IllesBalears @carreteresdeMca pic.twitter.com/RUwNclcCgs
