Managing Director of the Hotel Gloria Vanessa Cabau, Bulletin Editor Jason Moore and U.S. Consular Agent Kimberly Marshall. 28-11-2019 MDB

Last Thursday, 28 November the Bulletin hosted a Thanksgiving Day lunch at the Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume in Palma.

Guest of honour was US Consular Agent for the Balearic Islands Kimberly Marshall.

Around 50 Bulletin readers attended the lunch and our American residents were more than happy to share their traditions with our readers of all other nationallities.

