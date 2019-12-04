Events
Bulletin event gets recognition at the US Embassy in Madrid
Last Thursday, 28 November the Bulletin hosted a Thanksgiving Day lunch at the Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume in Palma.
Guest of honour was US Consular Agent for the Balearic Islands Kimberly Marshall.
Around 50 Bulletin readers attended the lunch and our American residents were more than happy to share their traditions with our readers of all other nationallities.
The event got a special mention at the US Embassy in Madrid, click here.
For photos from the event visit our photo gallery.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.