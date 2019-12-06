Courts
Anti-tourism activists face demand for total of 26 years in prison
The Arran protest at the quayside in Palma, Majorca.
The Attorney General has asked the courts to sentence Arran activists to a total of 26 years in prison for public disorder on Palma Quayside in the summer of 2017.
The defendants are being represented by Alerta Solidaria, which is know for providing legal services for cases related to the Comités de Defensa de la República, or CDR as well as Independence protestors in Catalonia.
“We denounce that many of the accused were not even at the scene or involved in the events that were carried out that day, which was a protest of “symbolic action framed in the campaign against tourists,” said Alerta Solidaria.
The lawyers also accused Police of “using illegal files of organised youth to randomly target people who have ever attended protests or demonstrations or participated in political rallies for social transformation.”
Arran uploaded a video from August 1, 2017 to social networks such as Facebook and Twitter showing activists waving banners with slogans like “tourism kills Majorca”, throwing confetti at diners in a restaurant in Moll Vell and activating pink flares on the quayside.
Arran says its aim is to stop the mass tourism that destroys Majorca and condemns the working class of the Catalan Countries to poverty!
Comments
Steve Riches / Hace about 1 hour
John Little - peaceful protest with no violence or damage ro public or other people's property is fine by me. Criminal damage or any other lawbreaking is not. Directly or indirectly, tourism is providing around 70% of this island's income. The protesters need to come up with viable alternatives - it would be a much more productive use of their time. If I spend 15 Euros in a bar, the bar owner then pays his costs and taxes then spends, let's say, 5 Euros elsewhere - that 5 Euros continues to circulate and makes further wealth as it does so. Tens of thousands of tourists boost that money circulation and thus the wealth of the protesters - so PLEASE let's see their workable alternatives. They are right that tourism adds environmental pressure on a relatively small island: the Tourist Tax should be used to right environmental wrongs. It isn't, it's being used as a cash cow by lazy politicians.
John Little / Hace about 3 hours
"The Attorney General has asked the courts to sentence Arran activists to a total of 26 years in prison for public disorder." The accompanying article gives no clue as to the number of protestors and so as a stand alone statement is rather absurd If we assume there were ten then the AG is asking for two and a half years apiece. I suggest gaoling these young people does our society no good whatsoever. These are students, activists who are demonstrating for a cause they believe in. They are not the sort of mindless thugs who piggyback large demonstrations to cause violence and mayhem. Give them community service and more importantly arrange meetings between them and the tourism authorities so they can share each others position and look for common ground. These kids are going to be part of the next leadership generation, try and use them for society’s benefit rather condemning them to prison.