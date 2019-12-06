The Arran protest at the quayside in Palma, Majorca. 02-08-2017 Youtube: CatalibanesBlog

The Attorney General has asked the courts to sentence Arran activists to a total of 26 years in prison for public disorder on Palma Quayside in the summer of 2017.

The defendants are being represented by Alerta Solidaria, which is know for providing legal services for cases related to the Comités de Defensa de la República, or CDR as well as Independence protestors in Catalonia.

“We denounce that many of the accused were not even at the scene or involved in the events that were carried out that day, which was a protest of “symbolic action framed in the campaign against tourists,” said Alerta Solidaria.

The lawyers also accused Police of “using illegal files of organised youth to randomly target people who have ever attended protests or demonstrations or participated in political rallies for social transformation.”

Arran uploaded a video from August 1, 2017 to social networks such as Facebook and Twitter showing activists waving banners with slogans like “tourism kills Majorca”, throwing confetti at diners in a restaurant in Moll Vell and activating pink flares on the quayside.

Arran says its aim is to stop the mass tourism that destroys Majorca and condemns the working class of the Catalan Countries to poverty!