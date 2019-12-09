María Inmaculada P on her way to court. 04-12-2019 A. SEPULVEDA

A 62-year-old woman, María Inmaculada P, who was arrested for the alleged attempted murder of her mother in Palma has now been accused of stealing 200,000 euros from her family.

Police were called to her mother’s house last week after a neighbour called 112 to say someone was setting fire to the house. The accused was found inside the building holding a burning piece of cardboard and had 10 boxes of matches in her pockets.

The 62-year-old, who's an author and former Professor of the University of the Balearic Islands, is facing a raft of other charges.

She's being questioned about the alleged attempted poisoning of her husband in 2017 and the burning a family vehicle in a Carrer Patronato Obrero in Palma on November 26.

Charges of fraud are also being brought against her for allegedly disguising herself as her mother in an attempt to persuade a notary to change her mother’s will.

Bank accounts belonging to the defendant are being analysed and officers are also sifting through documents found in a room she rented at the Zurbarán Hotel in the El Terreno district of the city which allegedly contain notes such as; 'kill my daughter’, 'make a will before killing her,’ referring to her mother and ‘kill Josefa and J.C.’

The suspect's brother, who's been diagnosed with a paranoid schizophrenia, had a pension plan worth 170,000 euros which was reportedly paid for by their mother. The plan has allegedly been cancelled and the money diverted to a joint account in both their names.

