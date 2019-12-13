Video realizado para la preselección del concurso Juventudes Musicales. - 1 mov - Euphonium Concerto, Karl Jenkins 05-02-2019 Youtube: Raúl Sabiote

Today, December 13

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music, Raul Sabiote (euphonium). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free. See video clip above.

Palma. 20.00: Galveston - Majorcan acoustic folk group. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Twelve euros.

Palma. 21.00: Queen Forever - Bohemian Rhapsody tour; tribute act/show. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 21.00 with Manel at Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Sold out.

Palma. 22.00 with Bruno Sotos at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Palma. 19.00: First of five Christmas concerts featuring schools of music in Palma. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9.

Palma. 19.30: Més Música School of Music - children’s choirs, Christmas concert. Can Balaguer, C. Unio 3. Free.

Palma. 20.00 Santa Lucia Festivity by the Swedish children’s choir at Palma’s Cathedral. Free. This year there will be new songs and a total of 143 children. Free.

Rehearsal of the Santa Lucia celebration in Palma.

Palma. 20.15: Youth orchestra and choirs, plus soloists. Benefit concert for Christmas. Sant Francesc Basilica. Five euros.

Soller. 20.00 Christmas concert with the music School at the Sant Bartomeu church in Soller.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Ramlba, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Market in El Pueblo Español. To Sunday 15 December from 12.00 to 23.00 at El Pueblo Español (Pueblo Español, 55 – near Andrea Doria) in Palma. Entrance is 5 euros which includes glass of warm wine. Children under 12 years of age are free. There will be choirs and dance, live music, artificial snow, Christmas wine, international food, children’s activities and Santa Claus which will appear between: 12.00 to 14.00, 16.30 to 18.30 and 20.30 to 22.00.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. At 19.00 Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Palma, Jai de Nadal (Christmas Market). At the Centro de Historia y Cultura Militar (C. De Sant Miquel, 69, bis) in Palma. Hours are: Monday to Friday from 11.00 to 13.30 and 17.30 to 20.00 and Saturdays from 10.30 to 14.00. Every day at 19.00 dances and regional choirs. Runs until Saturday December 21. Tuesday December 24 and 31 is closed.

Palmanyola, Christmas fair. From 17.00 to 20.00 Christmas Fair Winter Wonderland at Son Amar. Tickets 5 euros for adults. Children are free. On Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December from 10.00 to 22.00.There is an ice rink around the fountains, International Christmas Market, the festive food court, mulled wine, live music, choirs, bars, live acts, trees, lights, kids play area, cobbled courtyard, free parking and so much more.

Inca, Pop up Christmas. From 17.30 to 21.30 and on Saturday December 14 from 11.00 to 21.30 at Fabrica Ramis (Carrer Gran Via de Colom, 28 in Inca). Info 971 501 900. Karaoke, fashion, food trucks, workshops, scalextric and Santa Claus.

Tomorrow, December 14

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Manacor. 20.15: Ars Antiqua choral concert. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent Church, Plaça Convent. Free.

Marratxi. 21.00: Ars Musicae - baroque orchestra. Sant Llàtzer Church, Es Pla de na Tesa, C. Sant Llàtzer. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.00 / 21.00: La Llamada - musical with rock, Latin, electro sounds plus a touch of Whitney Houston. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32-35 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Palma. 19.00: Vint & Sing - choir linked to the Ireneu Segarra School of Music. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9.

Palma. 20.00: Blu Dot (Irish-Italian rock group) plus Aviators and DJ. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Eight euros.

Palma. 20.00: S’Arrual Jazz Mort - swing, dixie. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Veus de Ponent & Klau d’Amics - benefit concert. Nostra Senyora de la Mercè Church, Plaça de la Mercè. Voluntary donations.

Soller. 19.30: Promúsica Chorus. Sagrats Cors Church, C. Isabel II.

Valldemossa. 18.00: Domenico Codispoti (piano); Chopin and Clara Schumann. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 15 euros. www.pianino.es.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 12.00: “La Reina de las Nieves”, children’s musical based on “Frozen”. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Runs until Sunday December 15.

Palma. CineCiutat Kids at 11.00 with the animated film The Gruffalo & The Gruffalo’s Child at CineCiutat in Palma. In English. Tickets 4 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00 with gala magic show “The Magic Machine” with Xavi Magic at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Also on Sunday December 15. Tickets 15 euros. In advance at www.saladante.com.



SPORTS

Football match at home. At 12.00 between Atletico Balears and Las Rozas CF at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Andratx. 20.00: Christmas concert - Johannes Palatsko Orchestra, Andratx municipal and children’s choirs. Parish church. Free.

Cala Ratjada. 20.00: Christmas concert - Capdepera School of Music. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50. Free.

Inca. 12.00: Christmas concert - Inca Conservatory. Casal de Cultura, C. Can Dureta 5. Free.

Palma. 12.00: Almudaina Band of Music - Christmas concert. Parc de Ses Fonts, C. Gaspar Sabater.

Palma. 12.00: Unió Musical Nostra Terra de Son Ferriol - Christmas concert. Military History and Culture Centre, C. Sant Miquel 69. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - CAUOM choir (Argentine, Latin American). Sant Nicolau Church, C. Orfila 2. Ten euros.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Alaro, Christmas market. From 10.30-22.00: Christmas market with various live music acts during the day. 22.00: FIREWORKS. Plaça Sebastià Jaume and elsewhere.

Algaida, Christmas market. From 17.30: Christmas market - artisan, gastronomy.

Buger, Christmas market. From 16.00.

Cala Figuera, Christmas market. At 16.00 at the fair grounds.

Cala Millor, Christmas market. From 17.00-20.00.

Capdepera, Christmas market. From 15.00-21.00: Christmas market, live music at 18.30. Plaça Orient.

Esporles, Christmas market. From 10.00-19.00: Christmas market - artisan, children’s entertainment, music. Plaça Jardinet.

Felanitx, Christmas market. From 16.30-20.30: Christmas market, concert, swing music, hot chocolate. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.

Santa Eugenia, Christmas market. From 18.00-23.00: Christmas market, live music. C. Església.

Magalluf, Christmas at La Vila. From 18.00 to 21.00 at La Vila Shppoing centre square in Magalluf. Christmas crafts, painting area, storytelling in English, acrobatic show, entertainment, photo contest and music.

Palma, Charity Christmas market. Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December the Asociación de Artesanos Solidarios de Mallorca at Calle Blanquerna in Palma from 10.00 to 21.00. In aid of Majorca’s Red Cross.

Palma, Rata Market 5th Christmas Edition. From 10.30 to 20.30 at the old Fire Station in Palma (C. Gremi Picapedrers, Poligono Son Castello). More than 70 stands.

Puerto Alcudia Christmas market. From 17.00-23.30: Christmas market - Children’s activities from 17.00; “Little Chef Alcudia” contest with Maca de Castro; 20.00: Tapas evening, music from Lipstick Groove and Xanguito. Paseo Marítimo.

Son Ferrer, Christmas party. From 11.00 to 13.00 at the sports area. There will be: chldren’s games, workshops, crafts, facepainting, Royal Postman and Christmas Mini Disco.