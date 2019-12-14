Climate change awareness for the children of Majorca. 13-12-2019 miquel a. cañellas

Palma, Majorca took its cue from the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid with an event at Plaça del Cort to teach children about the importance of caring for planet Earth.

Students from schools in Sant Agustí, Sant Felip Neri, Aina Moll, Anselm Turmeda, Madina Mayurqa, Ses Estacions and Sa Marina de Llucmajor took part in a range of activies to entertain and educate the kids.

The youngest children sat on the ground at Plaça del Cort and listened intently as David Morell from Eivissa, narrated an environmental story.

A stall was set up next to the old olive tree with a range of books on offer from various publishers and bookstores in Majorca, but unfortunately he didn’t manage to sell any because the children didn’t have any money to spend.

Business was brisk at the stall next to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Food, where the General Director of Sobirania Alimentària, Paula Valero, was explaining the benefits of eating a balanced diet. The students didn’t hesitate to tuck into pamboli with cheese or sobrasada, almonds and ensaimadas.

A group of artists took part in a short play with characters representing good and bad things about the planet, such as oxygen, water and pollution; the children loved it and voted for the positive characters, shouting, "Pure air!"

The most important thing on the agenda was the reading of two manifests by students of the Aina Moll and Madina Mayurka centres. They appealed to the most powerful countries on the planet to raise awareness about climate change, take care of the environment and make the world a cleaner place.

"The youngest people ask us for strength to protect the Planet,” said Balearic President, Francina Armengol.