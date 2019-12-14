Vendela Mannberg representing Santa Lucia at the celebrations in Palma cathedral. 13-12-2019 M. À. Cañellas

For the third year in a row, Palma Cathedral hosted the Swedish College of Palma’s celebration of Santa Lucía which is one of the most important dates on the Swedish calendar.

The school held its 50th anniversary celebrations at the cathedral in 2017 and the event was such a great success they repeated it last year.

Vendela Mannberg is 15 years old and the oldest student at Palma Swedish School and she played the role of Santa Lucía.

140 students took part in the event which ended with a concert which included Swedish songs, traditional Christmas songs, and Leonard Cohen's popular composition, Halleluja.

History

Santa Lucía was martyred for her faith way back in 304 and legend has it that she used to secretly feed Christians who were hiding in the catacombs under the city of Rome and wore candles on her head so that her hands were free to carry extra food.

Vendela Mannberg’s mother and younger brother followed the Santa Lucía Parade from Plaça del Cort to Palma Cathedral where at least a thousand Swedish people and hundreds of others watched the concert.

Santa Lucía Day is celebrated in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Bosnia, Croatia, some parts of Italy and of course in Sweden.

