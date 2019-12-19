The Balearic Symphony Orchestra. 18-12-2019 R.C.

Today, 19 December

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Alicia Amo (soprano), Steve Davislim (tenor), Dietrich Henschel (baritone); Haydn “The Creation”. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHRISTMAS

Campanet. 19.30: Christmas concert - Campanet School of Music. At the church.

Pollensa. 19.00: Christmas concert - Pollensa School of Music. At the church, Plaça Major. Free.

Santa Margalida. 19.30: Christmas concert - Santa Margalida School of Music. Auditorium, Plaça S’Abeurador. Free.

Fira de Nadal in Palma. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Christmas train in Palma. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Ramlba, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

l Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Christmas market in Puerto Portals. Opens today until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 19/12: 17.00 MªAntonia Mas dance studio and at 18.30 Illustre Colegio de Abodados de Baleares choir. 20/12: Onda Cero proramme; 17.00. P. P. Dance Academy; 18.00 Ice Opening Party (Plaza Capricho) and at 19.30 live music with The Turners (tribute to Tina Turner). Complete programme at www.puertoportals.com.

Tomorrow, 20 December

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Alicia Amo (soprano), Steve Davislim (tenor), Dietrich Henschel (baritone); Haydn “The Creation”. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Paguera. 21.00: Malahierba - rock band. Auditorium, C. Pins. Ten euros.

Palma. 21.00: Camela - techno-rumba. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-60 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 21.00: Marwan - singer, composer, poet. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

CHRISTMAS concerts

Alcudia. 18.00: Christmas concert - Alcudia School of Music. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Pollensa. 18.30: Street procession by Timbalada Pollencina (drummers).

Puerto Pollensa. 18.30: Street procession by the Pollensa Band of Cornets and Drummers.

Soller. 20.00: Christmas concert - Natalia Fluixa (mezzo soprano, Mallorca Gospel Choir), Bobby Escobar, Nendy Bota. Escolapies Chapel, C. Batac. Ten euros.

