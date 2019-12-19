Christmas
Campaign to help small shopkeepers for Christmas
PalmaActiva has launched a new campaign called 'Fes Nadal al petit Comerç’ which aims to promote shops in the city.
Images of 90 emblematic shops are being put onto bags and wrapping paper and any shops that are interested can collect 25 bags and a 25-metre roll of wrapping paper from the PalmaActiva Kiosk on December 18, 19, 20, 23, 27 and 30 between 10am and 2pm.
The Councillor for Economic Promotion & Occupation, Rodrigo Romero, says the objective of the campaign is to promote and support the local shops and stores in Palma.
