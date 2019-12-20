The dieseal ban proposed for 2025 is suspended until Madrid gives approval. 20-12-2019 ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

The Government has suspended the diesel ban that was scheduled to be implemented in the Balearic Islands in 2025.

According to the Official Butlletí de les Illes Balears, or BOIB, the Government recognises that decisions about traffic and motor vehicles can only be made by Madrid, which means that the Balearic Islands did not have the power to approve new diesel regulations.

For that reason, the Government will "suspend the planned timetable" for the prohibition of diesel from 2025 while the State establishes new regulations.

The consequences

The Government says the law has not been modified and the diesel ban planned for 2025 has been suspended, but the President of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, is confident that State Law can be passed before that date and that the ban will be introduced in the Balearic Islands before the rest of the territories.

