Cap Pela perform in Inca this evening. Archive photo. 20-06-2018 T. AYUGA

Today, 21 December

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Arenal. 19.30: Christmas concert - Arenal Band of Music. At the parish church.

Cala Millor. 19.30: Christmas concert - 440 Aula Musical; children’s orchestra and choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.

Inca. 20.30: Christmas concert - a cappella group Cap Pela. Santa Maria la Major Church.

Manacor. 10.00-20.00: Christmas fair. Plaça Ramon Llull and adjoining streets.

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palmanova. 20.30: Christmas concert; Cant de la Sibil.la - Cor de Calvia choir; Catalina Ferrer, soprano; David Llecha, baritone; Svitlana Bens, piano. Sala Palmanova, C. Diego Salva 2.

Porto Cristo. 19.00: Christmas concert by folk group Posidonia. Cultural Centre, C. Muntaner 45.

Soller. 20.00: Christmas carols, songs. Sant Bartomeu Church.

FAIRS

Andratx, Fira del Vi (Wine Fair). 16.00-21.00. C. Isaac Peral.

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Andratx. 19.00: “Fantasia” concert - Aprojove Clàssic. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge Gaspar Pujol.

Palma. 21.00: Abba Tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa. 20.00: Damia Oliver - acoustic concert. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Pay as you wish.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 18.30: Dance by the Modern Ballroom Dance Club. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Two euros.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - children’s musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma, Trotting races. At the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

Football match at home. At 13.00 between Real Mallorca and Sevilla at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

GUIDED VISIT IN ENGLISH

Manacor. At 11.00 guided visit in English to Manacor’s museum (Carr. de Cales de Mallorca, km 1.5, Manacor). Free of charge. For more information visit https://museudemanacor.com/es/el-museo

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Palma, Jai de Nadal (Christmas Market). Final day today at the Centro de Historia y Cultura Militar (C. De Sant Miquel, 69, bis) in Palma. Hours are: Monday to Friday from 11.00 to 13.30 and 17.30 to 20.00 and Saturdays from 10.30 to 14.00. Every day at 19.00 dances and regional choirs.

Puerto Portals, Christmas market. Opens now until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 21/12: 12.00 Elf letters workshop; 16.00 Ángela Bruno Dance Factory; 18.00 Ice Party and at 19.30 Clau de Sol (soul & reggae music). 22/12: 12.00 Xmas Fun Kids; 13.00 DJ Swing; 16.00 Circo Stromboli; 18.00 Ice Party and at 19.30 Cap Pela (Christmas pop rock). 23/12: 12.00 Elfo Mágico show; 17.00 Petit Cinema (short films for kids) and at 18.30 Ice Party. 24/12: 12.00 “Cleanware” workshop; 16.00 Santa Claus and at 20.00 closing. 25/12: 12.00 “Majorca crepes” workshop; 17.00 Petit Cinema and at 18.30 Ice Party. 26/12: 12.00 Playmobile workshop; 17.00 Petit Cinema; 18.30 Ice Party. 27/12: 12.00“Seabin” workshop; 17.00 Petit Cinema; 18.30 Ice Party and 19.30 soul & funk music with Glen Trió. 28/12: 12.00 “Neulas” workshop; 16.00 the real story of Santa Claus; 18.00 Ice Party and at 19.30 rock, soul and funky music with Christa Elmer & Band Idos. 29/12: 12.00 Xmas Fun Kids; 13.00 DJ Swing; 16.00 Circo Stromboli; 18.00 Ice Party: 19.30 Italian swing with Marino e Marini. 30/12: 12.00 “Mini Olafs” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Martin y el siurell”; 18.30 Ice Party. 31/12: 12.00 mini New Year’s Eve; 16.00 “Whuualaa bracelets” workshop; 20.00 closing. 1/01: 12.00 face painting; 17.00 theatre “Una orqustra de planetas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 2/01 : 12.00 Playmobile workshop; 17.00 theatre “Huellas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 3/01: 12.00 “Toys factory” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Fiesta de Navidad”; 19.30 popacoustic covers music with Julia Eme and Nico. 4/01: 12.00 “Christmas badges” workshop; 16.00 magic show; 19.30 show by Beatnik (soul, funk & blues). 5/01: 12.00 facepainting; 17.00 children’s party and Three Kings (parade at 18.00). 6/01: 12.00 “La Candivora” workshop; 16.00 closing. The skating rink is open 12.00 to 21.00. More information at www.puertoportals.com.

Alcudia. Today from 16.00-23.00: Christmas market - gifts, decorations, gastronomy, live music, circus act (at 16.00), Papa Noel’s grotto (from 18.00), tapas night (from 20.00). Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

Arenal. Today from 10.00-13.00 / 16.00-19.00: Christmas secondhand market; Papa Noel. By the tourist information office.

Felanitx. Today from 16.30-20.30: Christmas market; swing music, concert by the Felanitx Band of Music and Choir, children/family activities. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida / Plaça Pax.

Manacor. Today from 10.00-20.00: Christmas fair. Plaça Ramon Llull and adjoining streets.

Santanyi. Today from 17.00: Christmas market; carols, folk dance, concert by the Santanyi Band of Music. Plaça Major and other locations.

Soller. Today from 10.00-14.00: Charity market. Plaça Constitució.

Es Pil·lari. Today and tomorrow Christmas market from 10.00 to 19.30 at the parsh church.

Palma, The Anglican Church Christmas Services. Today at 17.00 Children’s Candlelit Christingle service. On Sunday December 22 at 18.00 Carol service. On Christmas Eve at 23.30 Midnight Mass. On Christmas Day at 11.00 Sung Eucharist.