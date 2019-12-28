Francina Armengol, Alfonso Rodríguez and Andreu Serra at the Balearic stand at the World Travel Market in London. 04-11-2019 r.c.

Shares:

The Council of Majorca stated yesterday that 2019 has been a year of intensive tourism promotion activity.

There have been seventy promotional initiatives aimed at both the main and established tourist markets as well as emerging markets.

Twenty-nine have been in collaboration with the national tourism agency Turespaña and have targeted most European markets, including Germany and the UK, plus Japan and the United States.

The promotional activities have involved attendance at travel fairs, both for general tourism and for specific products, e.g. culture, golf and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions). Press and familiarisation trips have been organised, and there has been attendance at conferences.

The Council’s tourism department has been working on what will be the first tourism promotion plan for Majorca. This is expected to be ready some time in the first quarter of 2020. The aim of this plan is to create strategies and synergies for the whole tourism sector, both public and private, in coordinating efforts in line with socially, economically and environmentally sustainable tourism.