The Royal Pages arrive in Palma foto miquel a cañellas 03-01-2019 Miquel a. cañellas

Shares:

Today, January 3

MUSIC

Marratxi. 20.00: Concert by the Marratxi Youth Orchestra. Sant Marçal Church. Free.

Palma. 18.30: Trio Flaires - violin, cello, piano; Bach, Beethoven and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Pay as you wish.

THREE KINGS

Palma. 12.00: Royal Pages. Plaça Cort.

Pollensa. 17.30: Arrival of the crier at Sant Domingo Convent. Collection of letters from royal mailboxes at the convent and in squares; 18.30: The Royal message. Plaça Major.

Puerto Alcudia / Alcudia. 17.30: Arrival of the Royal Pages and horses at the port. Shower of sweets, collection of letters. Procession to Alcudia, arrival at 18.30 by Porta des Moll.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS, today and tomorrow

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Puerto Portals, Christmas market. Opens now until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 3/01: 12.00 “Toys factory” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Fiesta de Navidad”; 19.30 popacoustic covers music with Julia Eme and Nico. 4/01: 12.00 “Christmas badges” workshop; 16.00 magic show; 19.30 show by Beatnik (soul, funk & blues). 5/01: 12.00 facepainting; 17.00 children’s party and Three Kings (parade at 18.00). 6/01: 12.00 “La Candivora” workshop; 16.00 closing. The skating rink is open 12.00 to 21.00. More information at www.puertoportals.com.

Port Adriano, Christmas park. Open now until January 7, the great Christmas Park returns to the central square of Port Adriano. The theme park will feature a large ecological skating rink and a large slide that will delight children and adults. The ecological ice rink has a size of 300 m2. With a length of 30 metres long by 10 metres wide, it is the largest 100% ecological ice rink in Majorca. Next to it, we will have a big slide 3 metres high and 30 metres long. It will have three lanes in which you can go down on a fun sled. From 12.00 to 20.00 (31st until 18.00.) We lend you the skates here for free. From 4 years (the smallest number of skates we have is 25). King Melchior visits are: On Thursday January 2, Friday January 3 and Saturday January 4 : from 17.00 to 20.00. Admission is free.

Tomorrow, January 4

FAIRS

Lloseta, Shepherds’ Day. From 09.30: Esplanade, Avda. del Cocó. Sheep and sheepdog contests; cheese, lamb dishes, mini train.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Concert by the Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Free.

Esporles. 20.00: Concert by Dones amb Cor. At the church.

Lloseta. 18.00: Barceló Brothers - Irish/Majorcan: accordion, guitar, drums. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.

Paguera. 21.30: Belen Aguilera - singer/pianist. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.

Palma. 19.00: Pedro Rosa - Brazilian folk. CaixaForum, C. Unió. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Moscow Ballet, The Nutcracker. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma, Trotting races. At the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.