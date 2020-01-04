Transport
Sales of diesel cars hit the slow lane in Balearics
The number of new diesel cars sold in the Balearic Islands last year plummeted by more than 50% compared to 2018, from 6,628 to just 3,281 according to the latest data published by the employers of the Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam sector, who believe that the uncertainty surrounding the future of diesel has influenced sales.
The Balearic Islands passed a law banning diesel cars from 2025, but was forced to do a u-turn at the end of last year because only the Central Government has the power to introduce that legislation.
The President of the Balearic Dealers Association, Andrés Vidal claims that “uncertainty generated amongst consumers has affected diesel cars sales much more in 2019 than the year before".
"Consumers are far from betting on greener technologies and instead of buying diesel vehicles they buy one that use gasoline, which emits even more carbon dioxide, or CO2 emissions," said Vidal. He claimed that “CO2 emissions have increased by 1.8% in Spain due to the increase in sales of gasoline cars, so going against diesel is contradictory to what is sought, which is to reduce emissions from polluting particles.”
As for global sales figures, last year 29,999 cars were registered in the Balearic Islands, 13.38% less than in 2018 which is one of the biggest declines in Spain.
