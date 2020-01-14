Mallorca Live Festival. 11-05-2019 J. GARCIA

Calvia Town Hall will pour 167% more money into promoting tourist events in 2020 to combat the effects of Brexit on the British market and the possible recession of the German economy.

The budget will increase by 50,000 euros from 30,000 last year to 80,000 in 2020.

Challenge Paguera Triathlon

During the last quarter of 2019 the budget item for tourism promotion had already increased in anticipation of the possible fallout from Brexit, such as the devaluation of the pound and the possible economic recession in Germany.

Trail Galatzó mountain race

From October to December of last year, the money allocated to promotions in the UK increased by 30,000 euros and the areas to be promoted, through co-marketing and digital platforms have already been decided.

Events

The main sports events being promoted are the Trail Galatzó mountain race; the half marathon of Magalluf; the Santa Ponsa Cup; Beach Volley Around The World; the Majorca Beach Rugby Magalluf; the World Police Championship; the Amateur Football Championship; the ATP Tennis Tournament; the Calvià Chess Festival; the Challenge Paguera Triathlon; the international sub 12 tennis tournament Santa Ponsa and the San Silvestre race.

María Sharápova at the WTA Mallorca Open in Santa Ponsa

Entertainment includes the Mallorca Live Festival; the Festes Rei in Jaume; the Betart urban art festival; the Mostra de Cuines; the Gastro Tast Peguera and the Street Food Festival.

