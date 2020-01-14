This will be the first time bodies have been exhumed at the Ses Coletes cemetery in Manacor. Archive photo. 17-04-2016 GUILLEM MAS

There will be nine exhumations of Civil War graves in Majorca and Ibiza this year. The government expects that these will reveal the remains of up to forty people. There will be exhumations for the first time at the Son Coletes cemetery in Manacor, at the Bunyola and Valldemossa cemeteries and at a lime furnace in Arta. In addition, there will be more work at cemeteries such as Porreres, Sencelles and Ses Figueretes (Ibiza).

The action plan for Civil War graves, presented on Monday, contemplates additional work. An aspect of this will be an anthropological report about 35 bodies that were exhumed in Porreres in 2016 and for which there has been no DNA identification. Another will be a study of the Sant Francesc Xavier cemetery in Formentera. The aim of this will be to establish if bodies are still buried there.

This is the second such action plan. The first one drawn up in 2018 involved exhumations in Alaro, Calvia, Llucmajor, Marratxi, Montuiri, Porreres, Santa Maria, Sencelles and Ses Figueretes. Twenty-one victims have been positively identified so far.

