Exhumation
Nine Civil War grave exhumations planned for this year
There will be nine exhumations of Civil War graves in Majorca and Ibiza this year. The government expects that these will reveal the remains of up to forty people. There will be exhumations for the first time at the Son Coletes cemetery in Manacor, at the Bunyola and Valldemossa cemeteries and at a lime furnace in Arta. In addition, there will be more work at cemeteries such as Porreres, Sencelles and Ses Figueretes (Ibiza).
The action plan for Civil War graves, presented on Monday, contemplates additional work. An aspect of this will be an anthropological report about 35 bodies that were exhumed in Porreres in 2016 and for which there has been no DNA identification. Another will be a study of the Sant Francesc Xavier cemetery in Formentera. The aim of this will be to establish if bodies are still buried there.
This is the second such action plan. The first one drawn up in 2018 involved exhumations in Alaro, Calvia, Llucmajor, Marratxi, Montuiri, Porreres, Santa Maria, Sencelles and Ses Figueretes. Twenty-one victims have been positively identified so far.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.