Demolition
Demolition continues at El Molinar port
The demolition of the annexes of Port Marítim in Molinar began today, but the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands or APB has specified that the main building will be preserved and protected.
The APB plans to put the remodelling project out to tender and is only demolishing the extention to the restaurant, the pergolas and other additions that were made to the original building.
The improvement works are expected to be completed by next June and the APB claims that the project is starting six months late, because the restaurant concessionaire had refused to leave the premises and has now done so at the request of a judge.
A budget of 3 million euros has been made available for the renovation work which will focus on protecting the dam and ground surfaces.
