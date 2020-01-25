The Mayor of Santanyí, Maria Pons, accompanied the Councillor Isabel Castro and the Island Councillors Alzamora and Colom. 24-01-2020 Redacción Part Forana

Shares:

Almost every beach and cove in Santanyí in the south east of Majorca has been decimated by Storm Gloria.

The Minister of Public Administration & Modernity, Isabel Castro, the Insular Councillor of Promoció Econòmica i Desenvolupament Local, Jaume Alzamora and the Insular Councilor of Hisenda i Funció Pública, Josep Lluís Colom have visited the coastline, where 12 points of destruction have been identified.

The Mayor of the town, Maria Pons, was also part of the tour which included the beaches of the Natural Park of Mondragó.

The storm damage is not confined to the coastline, the Caló d’en Busquets road was also destroyed.

On beaches such as Cala Llombards, Cala Santanyí, la Barca Trencada, s'Amarador or Caló d'en Borgit the beaches have been filled with stones and dirt.