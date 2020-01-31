It will mainly be overcast today with highs of 19º. 30-01-2020 MDB

Shares:

Majorca is a bit miserable today with clouds obscuring the sunshine in most places, but it should stay dry.

Black clouds are hovering over Palma and it’s 19 degrees, with a slight breeze and an overnight temperature of 9.

It’s 18 and dull in Andratx with sunny spells in the afternoon, 15 kilometre northerly winds and a low 9 degrees.

Santanyi is overcast but the sun will come out now and again, the high is 19 and the low 8 degrees

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Alcudia and a bit windy too, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 9.

And it’s cloudy in Soller but it should clear up this afternoon with a top temperature of 17 dropping to 8 degrees after dark.

You can watch the weather across the island on our webcams.

Jan 31 What’s On

Take a guided tour of Palma’s 14th Century Bellver Castle and find out all about the history of this phenomenal building, ticket prices start at 2.50 and it’s open from 10.00 until 19.00.

There's still time to see “Little Women” which is showing at Cineciutat, in English.

It’s market day in Son Servera, Can Picafort, S’Arenal, Algaida, Maria de la Salut, Binissalem, Rafal Nou, sa Vileta, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Llucmajor and in Inca, which is the biggest market on the island and specialises in leather goods, but there’s also plenty of things to buy, from toys and clothes to jewellery and local delicacies.

Sheela Gathright is playing live at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma with Pablo Di Salvo on bass, Toño Marquez and Jaume Ginard on drums, Orlando Lund on guitar and Richard Vinton on Keyboards. It starts at 11pm and entry is free.