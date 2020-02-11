This year the sculptural image of King David from the parish of San Nicolás in Palma will be restored. 08-02-2020 T. Ayuga

A budget of 740,000 euros has been approved to preserve the religious heritage of Majorca by the Council of Majorca and the Department of Patrimony of the Bishopric.

The money will be used to conserve the main altarpiece in the Convent of San Francesc de Campos, the Oratory of Sant Miquel de Campanet, the sculptural image of King David of San Nicolás de Palma, the Mare de Déu of the parish museum of San Andrés de Santanyí and the Gothic stalls of the Parish of Our Lady of the Consolación de Porreres and some conservation work may also be done in Pollensa, Llucmajor, Felanitx and Manacor.

Other matters discussed during the meeting included the preservation of historical organs, the third phase of intervention in Manacor, the conservation of the Sóller organ, the integral restoration in Petra and the conservation and change of keyboards of the organ in Santanyí.

The preservation work is being paid for with Tourist Tax money.