'Flu is more of a problem than coronavirus
Dr. Javier Arranz of the Balearics Society of Family and Community Medicine said that coronavirus is now a health alert in the Balearics but that isn’t a real problem when compared with flu.
He noted that the mortality index for coronavirus is low - two per cent - while it was eight per cent for flu in 2019.
“It is not a lethal virus; far from it.” The index is calculated using data for contagion, “when probably there are many more people infected with low symptoms”.
At present, he added, each person with coronavirus infects two others; this is the index for contagion. As for people who have been described as being “super contagious”, he felt that this was a “little exaggerated”.
