Travel
Balearic to UK flight warning
Passengers booked to fly between the UK and the Balearics this weekend are being advised to contact their airlines.
A severe weather front, Storm Dennis, is forecast to hit the UK and could lead to delays and cancellations.
#StormDennis could become one of the deepest Atlantic low pressure systems in modern records— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 14, 2020
Now developing in the north Atlantic, it's about to undergo a period of explosive cyclogenesis - the central pressure forecast to drop 50-60mb in 24 hours to around 917mb (record 914mb) pic.twitter.com/cSGR7JhzeO
Some airlines are already offering to transfer passengers to other flights free of charge.
Airlines do not pay compensation if their flights are affected by adverse weather.
