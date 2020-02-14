Flights to and from the UK may be cancelled. 16-01-2020 ANDY RAIN - AR GT - EFE - EPA

Passengers booked to fly between the UK and the Balearics this weekend are being advised to contact their airlines.

A severe weather front, Storm Dennis, is forecast to hit the UK and could lead to delays and cancellations.

#StormDennis could become one of the deepest Atlantic low pressure systems in modern records



Now developing in the north Atlantic, it's about to undergo a period of explosive cyclogenesis - the central pressure forecast to drop 50-60mb in 24 hours to around 917mb (record 914mb) pic.twitter.com/cSGR7JhzeO — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 14, 2020

Some airlines are already offering to transfer passengers to other flights free of charge.

Airlines do not pay compensation if their flights are affected by adverse weather.