Flights to and from the UK may be cancelled.

Passengers booked to fly between the UK and the Balearics this weekend are being advised to contact their airlines.

A severe weather front, Storm Dennis, is forecast to hit the UK and could lead to delays and cancellations.

Some airlines are already offering to transfer passengers to other flights free of charge.

Airlines do not pay compensation if their flights are affected by adverse weather.

