Health
Coronavirus False Alarm
Health Department officials have confirmed the two people who were thought to have coronavirus do not have the disease.
SAMU 061 Emergency Services Personnel and the National Police were deployed to a house in Palma after two Chinese women were reported to be ill.
The protocol put in place to treat possible victims of the disease was activated to determine if either of the two people were having difficulty breathing, or showing symptoms similar to pneumonia.
Salut says analysis carried out on both patients confirms that neither of them has coronavirus.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.