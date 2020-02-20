National Police Officers at the house of Chinese Nationals who tested negative for coronavirus. 20-02-2020 Ultima Hora

Health Department officials have confirmed the two people who were thought to have coronavirus do not have the disease.

SAMU 061 Emergency Services Personnel and the National Police were deployed to a house in Palma after two Chinese women were reported to be ill.

The protocol put in place to treat possible victims of the disease was activated to determine if either of the two people were having difficulty breathing, or showing symptoms similar to pneumonia.

Salut says analysis carried out on both patients confirms that neither of them has coronavirus.