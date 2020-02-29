2nd Majorca patient with coronavirus recently visited Italy 29-02-2020 Pere Bota

More details are emerging about the woman who has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is in isolation at Son Espases Hospital.

The patient is under 40 years old and comes from Palma. She developed a mild fever and a cough after visiting relatives in the Italian city of Bergamo and contacted the 061 emergency services on February 27. Her entire family are now in an isolation ward in hospital.

Her 5 year old son also has flu-like symptoms but has yet to be diagnosed and her husband and daughter do not, but are both under observation.

The Ministry of Health has appealed for absolute respect for the family’s privacy.

This is the second positive case of the Covid-19 virus in Majorca. A British expat who was infected whilst skiing in France. He was isolated with his wife and two daughters after he developed symptoms and then tested positive. He was treated at Son Espases Hospital and the family were released once tests showed that they were all negative for the disease.

The General Directorate of Public Health has started sifting through the address book of the woman who’s tested positive and will be contacting anyone who may have been in contact with the patient or her family to tell them what to do if they develop flu-like symptoms, to try to stop the virus spreading further.

"We want to convey a message of tranquility and confidence in the work carried out by all health professionals who are coordinating closely with the Ministry of Health,” said the Balearic Government in a statement.

IB-Salut has published a tweet advising anyone with flu-like systems, who thinks they may have been in touch with someone who’s been diagnosed with the virus to call the 061 Emergency Service response team.

📢Si tens símptomes🤒 ➕ has estat en contacte amb un cas confirmat 🏥 o has viatjat a una zona de risc🌍 🗨️Crida al 061📲 pic.twitter.com/LLYs0FgKy9 — Servei de Salut (@ibsalut) February 28, 2020