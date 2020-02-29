Work being carried out at BCM. 23-01-2020 Michel's

Pepe Tirado, president of the Acotur tourist businesses association, says that the Magalluf nightlife sector is spending two million euros on improvements this winter. This follows the heavy investment made by hotels in recent years, and Tirado believes that restaurants and shops will also spend on modernisation.

Along and around Punta Ballena, there are some half a dozen companies which dominate the nightlife scene. Despite their relationships having been difficult in the past, they are in agreement regarding the need to invest.

The image of Magalluf, excesses and all, has contributed to the resort's nightlife sector losing ground to other parts of Calvia, such as Portals, and to Puerto Andratx, which attract a higher-spending clientele. Calvia bylaws and provisions that are anticipated in the government's tourism law reform are in any event requiring improvements, with standards to be in keeping with the transformation of Magalluf that has been led by hotel groups such as Meliá.

The nightlife sector in Magalluf has become increasingly aware that its future viability is dependent upon modernisation. The companies have a common interest, and that is to invest profits derived from a tourism with a negative image in new products of higher quality.