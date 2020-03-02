Woman infected with coronavirus admitted to Son Espases on Friday night. 28-02-2020 Vasil Vasilev, Balearic Chronicle

The children of a woman who contracted coronavirus during a visit to Bergamo in Italy have tested negative for the disease.

The woman was admitted to an isolation ward at Son Espases Hospital on Friday night and her husband, their 5-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter, who is pregnant, have also been isolated as a precaution.

Samples from the woman have been sent to the National Centre for Microbiology at the Carlos III Health Institute in Majadahonda, to confirm whether or not she has the infection.

The General Directorate of Public Health & Participation is getting in touch with all the people who came into contact with the affected woman and her family.

The Department of Health & Consumer Affairs has asked that the privacy of the patient and her family be respected.

It’s the second case of coronavirus detected in the Balearic Islands and the Health Department is advising anyone with flu-like symptoms, particularly if they’ve recently been to northern Italy or had contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus to call the 061 Emergency Services Response team.