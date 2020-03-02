Town halls
Plaça Major shop owners won't give authorisation for car park
Owners of commercial units beneath the Plaça Major in Palma will not give the town hall their authorisation to convert the space into a car park. The community of owners says that if the town hall pursues this option, legal action will be taken.
The president, Bernat Feliu, explains that conversion into a car park would mean a change of use and the modification of communal features which belong to the owners. The town hall would therefore need their consent, something which "we will never give". The moment they touch these features, "we will file a lawsuit".
The owners consider the idea for a car park to be "absurd and inexplicable", while they have no objection to the other town hall idea for a mix of uses - retail, gastronomy and for associations.
They say that the town hall has ignored them "outrageously" and have been unable to get a meeting with Alberto Jarabo, the town hall's spokesperson and councillor for internal government. They add that they believe a supermarket is essential but that this had to close because of "municipal dictatorship".
Ever since the town hall took back the management of the existing Plaça Major car park and the units beneath the Plaça Major which are its property, "it has been acting as if everything is its and doesn't have to take anyone else into account".
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.