Two people with coronavirus admitted to isolation ward at Inca Hospital 04-03-2020 Maria Nadal

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Majorca, according to IB-Salut.

A man and a woman were admitted to isolation wards in Inca on Tuesday night and are reportedly part of the same family as the woman who tested positive after returning from Bergamo in Italy.

The patients called the 061 Emergency personnel when they developed symptoms and biological tests on both came back positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The General Directorate of Public Health & Participation has already started sifting through their contacts to track down anyone else who may be infected and advise them what action they should take.

Cases in Mallorca

Five people have now been diagnosed with coronavirus in Majorca. The first was a British Expat who lives in Marratxí and has already overcome the disease. A woman who tested positive after she returned from Italy is in an isolation ward at Son Espases Hospital and recovering well, and another woman who has coronavirus was admitted to Son Llàtzer Hospital on Monday.

