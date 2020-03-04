Health
Mayor calls for calm after two new cases of coronavirus
The Mayor of Sa Pobla (Mallorca), Llorenc Gelabert, called for calm after two residents of the area weere diagnosed with the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy.
The Mayor, in an open letter to residents, said that the two victims (a man and a woman) were in Inca Hospital undergoing treatment and there should be no cause for alarm.
Gelebart called on residents to follow the simple heath guidelines of regularly washing your hands and covering your mouth when you sneeze.
So far there have been five cases of the virus on the island, four of the victims had recently returned from a trip to Italy and the fifth had just returned from a skiing holiday in France.
