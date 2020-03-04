Inside Inca's hospital where both patients are being treated. 04-03-2020 Juanjo Roig

The Mayor of Sa Pobla (Mallorca), Llorenc Gelabert, called for calm after two residents of the area weere diagnosed with the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy.

The Mayor, in an open letter to residents, said that the two victims (a man and a woman) were in Inca Hospital undergoing treatment and there should be no cause for alarm.

Gelebart called on residents to follow the simple heath guidelines of regularly washing your hands and covering your mouth when you sneeze.

So far there have been five cases of the virus on the island, four of the victims had recently returned from a trip to Italy and the fifth had just returned from a skiing holiday in France.