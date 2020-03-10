Travel
Lauda cancels Majorca flights
Ryanair subsidiary Lauda announced on Monday morning that "due to the Covid-19 virus, Lauda has been obliged to cancel a series of short-haul flights for a period of three weeks from 18 March to 8 April".
The statement continues: "All affected customers have been notified by email and text message and will be given the opportunity to request a refund or re-book their journeys. We are currently receiving many inquiries and ask for some patience with specific questions."
Lauda operates services between Palma and several German airports as well as Vienna and Salzburg. The airline has routes to numerous European airports, which include other Mediterranean holiday destinations.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.