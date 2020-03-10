Lauda opened a base in Palma last June. 14-06-2019 Europa Press

Ryanair subsidiary Lauda announced on Monday morning that "due to the Covid-19 virus, Lauda has been obliged to cancel a series of short-haul flights for a period of three weeks from 18 March to 8 April".

The statement continues: "All affected customers have been notified by email and text message and will be given the opportunity to request a refund or re-book their journeys. We are currently receiving many inquiries and ask for some patience with specific questions."

Lauda operates services between Palma and several German airports as well as Vienna and Salzburg. The airline has routes to numerous European airports, which include other Mediterranean holiday destinations.