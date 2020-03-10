Sports Tourism affected by coronavirus crisis. 29-03-2016 Ultima Hora

The coronavirus crisis has struck another blow in Majorca as hoteliers in Playa de Palma and Calvia report mass cancellations for cyclists who were booked to stay in March and April.

“The cancellation of reservations is growing exponentially and we have not received any new ones. The situation is very complicated and will undoubtedly affect the income statement of companies if the situation does not change in the medium term,” said hoteliers.

Sports tourism is a growing sector in Majorca with more than 70,000 cyclists from all over Europe coming to the island every year and a number of hotels have adapted their accommodation to suit the cyclists and their bikes.

Cycling has become so popular in Majorca that the Consell is planning to carry out a series of events in Berlin next April 2, 3 and 4, to promote the island as the perfect sports tourism destination.

The cancellation of groups of 10 to 70 cyclists will distort occupancy rates and devastate hoteliers that specialise in accommodation for people who taking part in the sport.

Most of them usually come from Germany and Switzerland, which will also accentuate the fall in the number of tourists coming to Majorca from central Europe in March and April.

Balearica Travel Agencies who are part of Aviba say reservations for Holy Week have plummeted by almost half.

"The situation is very delicate and the level of activity compared to last year is down 40% and almost all destinations in Majorca are affected," said Aviba.

The coronavirus has also made Majorcan residents think twice about travelling.

“Direct flights from Palma to Krakow, Slovenia, Istanbul and Vienna will be half empty, despite the reservation of seats because a lot of people from Majorca are choosing not to fly, even if they’ve already booked their trip,” say Travel Agents.

