Finca de Son Bunyola gets the green light for Sir Richard Branson's eco resort.

Sir Richard Branson has finally been given the green light to develop what he has always described as “the best eco resort in the world” in Banyabulfar, on the north west coast of Majorca.

The Son Bunyola estate, which already boasts three luxury villas, was given the green light by the Balearic Environmental Commission, although it has added a few restrictions.

None of the existing buildings, such as the main palace, can be enlarged, no new access roads can be built and reformation work cannot be carried out between February and June because the estate is hugely popular with migratory birds.

The eco resort will have accommodation for a total of 58 guests.

