Events
ESRA AGM cancelled
The English Speaking Residents Association (ESRA) cancelled their Annual General Meeting this morning because of fears over the Coronavirus.
The association, which has more than 1,000 members across the island said: "ESRA is postponing the All-Island AGM due to be held on 19 March at (Restaurant) Binicomprat. This is in response to the increased risks from coronavirus."
"All members of the Executive will keep their positions until we can hold our AGM. Please would all District chairmen notify their members of this decision."
ESRA
