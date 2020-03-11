The Palma Boat Show postponed until June. 27-04-2019 Jordi Garcia

The Palma Boat Show, which was due to have started on the 26th of April, has been postponed until June. The new dates are from 4 to 7 June, the postponement being because of coronavirus.

The Balearic Yacht Brokers Association and the government's IDI Institute for Business Innovation have decided to change the dates "through responsibility for the nautical industry, exhibitors and visitors to the fair".

Operational and logistical issues have been taken into account in moving the show to June and ensuring that it is a success. The decision comes as no surprise, especially as the regional health ministry is now obliging all sporting events with more than 1,000 people, professional and non-professional, to be held behind closed doors and is prohibiting all social and cultural events with more than 1,000 people.