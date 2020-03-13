Health
Businesses with a capacity of more than 300 people to close
The President of the Balearic government Francina Armengol announced today that all shops, restaurants, gyms and other businesses with a capacity of more than 300 people would close because of fears over the coronavirus.
The move will directly affect hundreds of businesses across the island.
