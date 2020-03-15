Mateu Orfila General Hospital, Minorca 15-03-2020 Mateu Orfila General Hospital, Minorca

Staff at the Mateu Orfila General Hospital in Minorca have made a truly touching video to say thank you for the support that's being shown to Healthcare Workers in Spain.

On Saturday night, tens of thoursands of people went out on their terraces and balconies at exactly 2200 to show their support for Healthcare Workers dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa apoyando al fantástico y titánico trabajo de todos los sanitarios!!! Muchos ánimos!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VCONRkSFDZ — Juan Massanet (@JuanMassanet) March 14, 2020

The event was organised through a chain message on the WhatsApp network and the results were stunning as people all over Spain, including the Balearic Islands to took part in a standing ovation to say THANK YOU to those at the front lines of Covid-19.