Mateu Orfila General Hospital, Minorca

15-03-2020Mateu Orfila General Hospital, Minorca

Staff at the Mateu Orfila General Hospital in Minorca have made a truly touching video to say thank you for the support that's being shown to Healthcare Workers in Spain.

On Saturday night, tens of thoursands of people went out on their terraces and balconies at exactly 2200 to show their support for Healthcare Workers dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

The event was organised through a chain message on the WhatsApp network and the results were stunning as people all over Spain, including the Balearic Islands to took part in a standing ovation to say THANK YOU to those at the front lines of Covid-19.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.