Woman arrested for breaking State of Emergency rules. 15-03-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Shares:

A woman has been arrested by Police in Palma for flouting the movement restrictions issued under the State of Emergency to combat coronavirus.

Local residents called Police when they saw a woman and some friends sunbathing near the old Gesa building in Carrer Joan Maragall.

Officers approached the group who were lying on towels on the grass in the sun, drinking and advised them that they were breaking the lockdown rules, then asked them to leave.

The woman allegedly verbally abused the Officers and told them she wasn’t leaving because she wanted to get a tan. When she also refused to provide identification the Police sanctioned her and escorted her to the station.

Anyone who refuses to comply with the State of Emergency rules can be charged with committing a crime of disobedience or resistance to authority.