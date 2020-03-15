News
Sunbather arrested for breaking coronavirus lockdown
Woman arrested for breaking State of Emergency rules.
A woman has been arrested by Police in Palma for flouting the movement restrictions issued under the State of Emergency to combat coronavirus.
Local residents called Police when they saw a woman and some friends sunbathing near the old Gesa building in Carrer Joan Maragall.
Officers approached the group who were lying on towels on the grass in the sun, drinking and advised them that they were breaking the lockdown rules, then asked them to leave.
The woman allegedly verbally abused the Officers and told them she wasn’t leaving because she wanted to get a tan. When she also refused to provide identification the Police sanctioned her and escorted her to the station.
Anyone who refuses to comply with the State of Emergency rules can be charged with committing a crime of disobedience or resistance to authority.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.