Tourists repatriated from the Balearic Islands
Hundreds of English and German tourists are on their way home from the Balearic Islands.
25 flights were used to repatriate them because of the coronavirus State of Emergency in Spain.
The Mobility & Housing Minister, Marc Pons made the announcement via social network sites and at the same time he also confirmed that 67 flights have been cancelled at Balearic Island airports.
41 planes were grounded at Palma airport, 20 in Ibiza and 6 in Minorca, according to AENA.
The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, has already asked the Central Government to increase restrictions at ports and airports in the Balearic Islands to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
