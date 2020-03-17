Workout video from home. 17-03-2020 Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

The Bulletin has teamed up with health and fitness expert Katie Handyside and you can do some easy and fun keep fit exercises from your own home.

Send us your videos of you doing the workout or photos and you could win a prize. Send to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

For more information you can contact www.katiehandyside.com.