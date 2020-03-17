3rd ovation for those fighting the coronavirus crisis. 17-03-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Shares:

For the 3rd night in a row tens of thousands of residents across Spain took to their balconies to pay tribute to Healthcare workers and others who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Across the rooftops of Palma the cheering and shouts of 'bravo' can be clearly heard during this nightly ritual that's sprung up through a message spread on WhatsApp when the State of Emergency began.

It's an event that's seen world class opera singers, musicians and Joe Bloggs entertain neighbours with music and singing after the applause and make no mistake, this is not just a show of support for those who are working, for some it's the only human contact they have all day.