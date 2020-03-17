92 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands. 17-03-2020 Jaume Morey

There are now 92 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands with 19 extra people testing positive in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

74 of them are in Majorca, 10 in Ibiza and 8 in Minorca. Two people have died from coronavirus and four are in Intensive Care, two of those are over 80 years old and have several pathologies, another is under 60 and also has pathologies. Four other patients have been discharged.

Details of the number of positive diagnosis nationwide have been published on Twitter by the Health Department.

The spokesman for the Balearic Government's Coronavirus Monitoring Alert Committee, Francesc Albertí, said that there are likely to be some unknown cases and acknowledged that the arrival of students at the weekend marked a turning point.

He also confirmed that coronavirus detection tests are only being performed on severe cases and that by Tuesday 1,000 had been carried out in the Balearics.