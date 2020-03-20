Hotels & Tourist Accommodation to close over Covid-19. 20-03-2020 CATI CLADERA

All hotels and tourist accommodation must close within 7 days to contain the expansion of the new coronavirus according to a new Government ruling.

The Ministry of Health announced the regulation in an Official State Gazette, or BOE, within the framework of the State of Emergency to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The shutdown also applies to short-stay accommodation, camping sites, caravan parks and other similar establishments, located anywhere in the country.

The Executive ordered that the establishments must close as soon as they "do not have clients to attend to, or within a maximum period of seven calendar days from Thursday, but surveillance, security and maintenance services at the properties is allowed.”

Long-stay and seasonal tourist accommodation establishments will be allowed to stay open and host clients “if they had already moved in when the State of Emergency was declared on Saturday, but they will not be able to admit new clients.

"The concentration of people in tourist accommodation, who need to share common spaces implies an increased risk of contagion, therefore, it is necessary to guarantee the containment of the pandemic by suspending the opening of these establishments to the public,” said Salvador Illa.

Non-essential establishments, including cafes, bars, cinemas, discotheques and concert halls have already been ordered to close due to the coronavirus lockdown, now all hotels and tourist accommodation have 7 days to close their doors to comply with the new coronavirus restrictions.