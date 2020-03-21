Palma Court building in Avenida Alemania. 13-12-2019 Europe Press

Several people have been charged with breaching the isolation regulations in Palma. All of them were arrested this week and spent a night in the cells. One had already been arrested twice.

For now the judges who have dealt with these cases have released the detainees, but they could have been jailed and if they violate the restraining order they might not be so lucky.

On Thursday, four people were detained by the National Police. Two were caught driving in the same car in Pere Garau, which is against the lockdown restrictions and allegedly tried to ram a police checkpoint. Police say the driver did not have a licence.

A third detainee who had already been warned several times about going out during the lockdown was caught again by the National Police in Camp Redó. He allegedly told the Officers that he had gone to the greengrocers, but couldn’t prove it, so he was arrested.

The fourth detainee has been arrested three times in four days for allegedly refusing to leave the street when asked to do so by the Police. He already had a restraining order that prevented him from frequenting parks and it has now been extended to more than a kilometre from Plaza de España.

The security forces also discovered a man who surfing in Manacor and another climbing in the Dique del Oeste in Palma.

Another man was arrested for allegedly entering the S’Arenal PAC on Thursday night and taking several health masks and a computer.

Another man was detained for allegedly beating up his partner because she stopped him going outside.