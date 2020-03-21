Army disinfection teams 21-03-2020 Jaume Morey

There are now at least 210,000 cases of coronavirus in 171 countries worldwide, more than 11,000 people have died from the disease and 87,000 patients have made a full recovery.

The majority of the cases, some 81,250, were diagnosed in China where there have been 3,253 deaths.

Second is Italy with 47,000 cases and 4,032 deaths from the disease.

Spain now has the third largest number of patients with nearly 25,000 testing positive for coronavirus 1,326 fatalities.

The Director of the Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said there are suspicions that community transmission is greater than the data indicates and warned that "the difficult, hard days are coming now," and appealed to residents to abide by the confinement restrictions.

"These are going to be complicated days, because we will see an increase in cases until the peak is reached and we manage to bend the curve," said Health Minister, Salvador Illa.

The World Health Organisation has issued a warning to young people who may be under the impression that coronavirus only affects the elderly, reminding them that they too are vulnerable.

"You are not invincible, this virus can take you to the hospital for weeks or even kill you," said WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He also asked them to be mindful of where they go, saying their actions could affect others.

“Even if you do not fall ill, the decisions you make about where you go can make the difference between life and death for another person,” he said. "One of the things we have learned is that although the elderly are the hardest hit by the disease, the young are not exempt and there are a significant number of people under 50 who require hospitalisation.”

The Chinese City of Wuhan, where the pandemic originated, did not report any new cases on Thursday.

“This shows that even the most serious situations can be reversed, but it requires an enormous effort, coordination, solidarity, brave Healthcare Workers and a functioning supply chain," said WHO Director of Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan.